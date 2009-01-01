My 2008 GTX wont turn over when I try to start it.

I can hear the starter initiate for like .5 of a second, but it doesn't actually turn over.

I had someone look at the impeller while trying - and the impeller jiggles when the starter initiates, but never moves from its current location because the starter never really turns over the engine. I have no access in the engine compartment to reach the drive shaft to try and turn it by hand..

I should add that I just drove this machine a month ago, drove it to the boat launch, and took it to my garage... never sank it or flooded it etc.

I thought that it may be the battery, but I have tried three different batteries (including a brand new one), and trickle charged them - so I don't think it is a battery issue.

Any tips or ideas would be GREATLY appreciated! I am in Canada with the ski, and our summers are Short!