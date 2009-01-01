Thread: 750 sx partout

Parting out my 750 sx all parts in good working order
short block with r&d head even 180/180 400$
rebuilt ebox 175$
Mint stator 75$
Ocean pro nozzle 150$
r and d cut ride plate 75$
scoop grate 100$
Pump with aftermarket impeller 150$ will pull for interested party and get prop pitch
umi pole, with out without rrp steering and bar 300 without 550 with
rad dudes billet internal fuel fill 75$
Hull in solid shape 200$
if there is anything else I didn’t list pm me
everything is plus pp fees and shipping.