Thread: 750 sx partout

750 sx partout

Parting out my 750 sx all parts in good working order



short block with r&d head even 180/180 400$

rebuilt ebox 175$

Mint stator 75$

Ocean pro nozzle 150$

r and d cut ride plate 75$

scoop grate 100$

Pump with aftermarket impeller 150$ will pull for interested party and get prop pitch

umi pole, with out without rrp steering and bar 300 without 550 with

rad dudes billet internal fuel fill 75$

Hull in solid shape 200$

if there is anything else I didn’t list pm me

