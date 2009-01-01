Thread: 750 sx partout

 750 sx partout
  1. Today, 08:29 PM #1
    Jstafford53
    Jstafford53 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Brentwood ca
    Posts
    75

    750 sx partout

    Parting out my 750 sx all parts in good working order

    short block with r&d head even 180/180 400$
    rebuilt ebox 175$
    Mint stator 75$
    Ocean pro nozzle 150$
    r and d cut ride plate 75$
    scoop grate 100$
    Pump with aftermarket impeller 150$ will pull for interested party and get prop pitch
    umi pole, with out without rrp steering and bar 300 without 550 with
    rad dudes billet internal fuel fill 75$
    Hull in solid shape 200$
    if there is anything else I didn’t list pm me
    everything is plus pp fees and shipping.
  4. Today, 09:16 PM #4
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    55
    Posts
    8,918

    Re: 750 sx partout

    Would you sell the steering without the pole?
