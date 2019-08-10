To start, I'm a Yamaha guy and have never worked on a Polaris

IMG_20190810_121508.jpgIMG_20190810_120951.jpgI have my brother's Genesis that has lost thrust. The motor runs great, but it does not propel forward in water. Does anyone see anything wrong with the picture? Should this section of the shaft covers with the rubber hose have the bend to it? Also, the aluminum piece with the zert fitting spins freely by hand. Any help would be appreciated.

Jake