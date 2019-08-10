88 X2 650 bored 1mm over Newmiller head and lighten flywheel, 44 sbn,West coast intake,boysen reeds, Kawasaki diverter exhaust manifold, jetsport exhaust, drilled stock waterbox, all electrics by Jet ski solutions, 8/16 skat prop, West coast super deep intake grate, mariner extra long ride plate, 2 inches cut off the back, external fuel fill, and West coast 5 gallon tank. Built the ski to be a good all around X2. Had 750 and 800 x2s in the past. Just wanted a nice crusier. Ski has plenty of power. Ski is located in Annapolis Md. Recently moved here from Ga. Will be sold with Ga. Bill of sale and reg. Card. Asking $2300.00 OBO. Please call or text 240-319-5868 ask for Jeff.IMG_0247.JPGIMG_0245.JPGIMG_0243.JPGIMG_0241.JPGIMG_20190810_100315.jpgIMG_0237.JPGIMG_20190810_100406.jpg