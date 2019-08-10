Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 Kawasaki X2 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2008 Location Savannah Ga. Age 46 Posts 259 88 Kawasaki X2 88 X2 650 bored 1mm over Newmiller head and lighten flywheel, 44 sbn,West coast intake,boysen reeds, Kawasaki diverter exhaust manifold, jetsport exhaust, drilled stock waterbox, all electrics by Jet ski solutions, 8/16 skat prop, West coast super deep intake grate, mariner extra long ride plate, 2 inches cut off the back, external fuel fill, and West coast 5 gallon tank. Built the ski to be a good all around X2. Had 750 and 800 x2s in the past. Just wanted a nice crusier. Ski has plenty of power. Ski is located in Annapolis Md. Recently moved here from Ga. Will be sold with Ga. Bill of sale and reg. Card. Asking $2300.00 OBO. Please call or text 240-319-5868 ask for Jeff.IMG_0247.JPGIMG_0245.JPGIMG_0243.JPGIMG_0241.JPGIMG_20190810_100315.jpgIMG_0237.JPGIMG_20190810_100406.jpg BRAAP! BRAAP! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

