 98 1100 stx backfiring badly thru exhaust
    hammerdog57
    98 1100 stx backfiring badly thru exhaust

    i bought a 98 kawasaki stx from a seller in as is condition. when you start it it backfires thru exhaust. seems to be a timing issue to me. thing i have checked. compression is 118 to 120 on all cylinders. brought mag piston to tdc and measured other two piston heights with digital caliper. measured the same. brought mag piston to tdc and looked a line on flywheel in relation to pointer in stator cover inspection hole and is off about 8 to ten degrees. any help would be appreciated. thanks tom
    Benflynn
    Re: 98 1100 stx backfiring badly thru exhaust

    Broken flywheel key, take bolt out and flywheel should fall off
    hammerdog57
    Re: 98 1100 stx backfiring badly thru exhaust

    so your saying with piston at tdc pointer should be on line on flywheel? does this take a special puller to get flywheel off? thanks tom
