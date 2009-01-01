 Got a compression tester...
    Got a compression tester...

    I have two 1995 Waveraider 700's. They both ran great but one smoked more than the other. The one that smoked started running rough and wouldn't go over 3000 RPM. One day I added some SeaFoam to the fuel to see if there was maybe some water in the mix. When I unscrewed the gas cap it was under pressure and popped off into my hand. It ran great for about 5 seconds after that then went right back to running rough. It was suggested that maybe the gas tank vent was plugged and sure enough, the line had a kink in it. Cut the kink out and unfortunately made no difference.

    So... I bought a compression tester (as suggested in the first place) and ran a test today. The back cylinder was 120lbs as I expected due to it's age but the front cylinder was 95lbs. This seems like a big difference. Am I in need of rebuild? I have the feeling that since it ran bad, then ran good, then back to bad that it was a carb issue. But the difference in cylinders and significantly low compression in the one may suggest otherwise.

    What to do? Is this acceptable or is there no way it's going to run will with a cylinder that low? What's next?
    Re: Got a compression tester...

    Ya, that's far more than 10%. You'll need to rebuild at least the top end. I would rebuild the carb also if it's been awhile sense last time.
