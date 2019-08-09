Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need help with my vts !! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 25 Need help with my vts !! So since I bought the ski the gauge never worked properly, and the motor didn't stop when all the way at the bottom. Would just keep skipping. But going to the top it would stop and wouldn't activate the motor to go any higher so I used to just hold it up then count how long it was going down "my crude personal gauge" recently my trim stopped working. Found the blown fuse, now when I hold my trim up it goes up, binds the motor and blows the fuse. Where are the limit switches located, it has the trim fix kit it seems. And the vts sensor was siliconed on the side of the housing but I tested it by running the magnet beside it and still nothing on the gauge so I'm sure that's pooched. Any advice ? Or am I just out of luck and hope I don't keep blowing fuses ?20190809_195114.jpg20190809_195118_HDR.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 37 Posts 4,010 Re: Need help with my vts !! Buy a good used one. Trim fix is ghetto How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

X 2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

