  Today, 07:55 PM
    Valleyrider705
    Valleyrider705 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ontario, Canada
    Age
    19
    Posts
    25

    So since I bought the ski the gauge never worked properly, and the motor didn't stop when all the way at the bottom. Would just keep skipping. But going to the top it would stop and wouldn't activate the motor to go any higher so I used to just hold it up then count how long it was going down "my crude personal gauge" recently my trim stopped working. Found the blown fuse, now when I hold my trim up it goes up, binds the motor and blows the fuse. Where are the limit switches located, it has the trim fix kit it seems. And the vts sensor was siliconed on the side of the housing but I tested it by running the magnet beside it and still nothing on the gauge so I'm sure that's pooched. Any advice ? Or am I just out of luck and hope I don't keep blowing fuses ?20190809_195114.jpg20190809_195118_HDR.jpg
  Today, 09:19 PM
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    37
    Posts
    4,010

    Buy a good used one. Trim fix is ghetto
  Today, 09:21 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,675

    X 2
