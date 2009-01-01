Anyone seen the oil fitting pop off of their oil pump like mine did? Is there a way to put it back in? This failure lead to me running the ski for at least 30 min probably more towards an hour with no oil. I did a compression test and the motor seems fine. Still starts right up, idles fine, runs fine. I dont hear any odd noises coming from the ski. Maybe I got away scott free, only way to find out is just run it and hope it doesnt explode haha. Anyway, why did my oil pump fail like that? how do I prevent that from happening in the future.
IMG_1938.jpgIMG_1939.jpgIMG_1940.jpg