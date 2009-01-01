 Ran ski with no oil for half hour +
  1. Today, 03:47 PM #1
    daget24
    Ran ski with no oil for half hour +

    Anyone seen the oil fitting pop off of their oil pump like mine did? Is there a way to put it back in? This failure lead to me running the ski for at least 30 min probably more towards an hour with no oil. I did a compression test and the motor seems fine. Still starts right up, idles fine, runs fine. I dont hear any odd noises coming from the ski. Maybe I got away scott free, only way to find out is just run it and hope it doesnt explode haha. Anyway, why did my oil pump fail like that? how do I prevent that from happening in the future.


  2. Today, 03:56 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Re: Ran ski with no oil for half hour +

    I did this to a virage, forgot to hook oil line back up and went to the river, ran 15-25 hard before it occurs to me what I had(or hadn’t) done. Zero impact, I can only assume the couple inches of oil that rest in the bottom of the engine kept it oiled enough, and the virage isn’t very stressed
  3. Today, 04:47 PM #3
    daget24
    Re: Ran ski with no oil for half hour +

    Can the end of this oil line be reinsterted back into the oil pump? Tf made it fall out in the first place?
  4. Today, 05:36 PM #4
    Matt Braley
    Re: Ran ski with no oil for half hour +

    It looks like the tightening of the screw clamp pressed the fitting out. I would replace the oil pump with a good used one but I'm sure there is a proper way to press the fitting back in. Lift up on the front of the engine to make sure your front mount has not failed. When they go the oiler takes hits sometimes.
  5. Today, 05:48 PM #5
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: Ran ski with no oil for half hour +

    What Matt said....use to happen a lot havent seen it happen in a long time.

    Good reason for premixing.
  6. Today, 06:51 PM #6
    daget24
    Re: Ran ski with no oil for half hour +

    Yeah I used to be on premix, but I got tired of mixing gas. I reinstalled the system after reading lots of posts about how reliable the system is. I’ve had it on there for about 6 months and then this happens haha, wtf. I’ll need to do another compression test too, this on had oil in the cylinders. The worst part is that I dumped $50 worth of seadoo full syn into my hulk because I didn’t realize the fitting had come off haha
