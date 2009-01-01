 2014 Yamaha superjet spark plug is melted, but runs well. Please Help! THX
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:50 AM #1
    csabbagh
    csabbagh is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    49

    2014 Yamaha superjet spark plug is melted, but runs well. Please Help! THX

    IMG_1553.PNGIMG_1553.PNG

    Plug looks like this, other plug looks fine. Please help me out if you have any idea what my issue is. Thank You, I appreciate the help.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:57 AM #2
    bushpilot63
    bushpilot63 is offline
    PWCToday Guru bushpilot63's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Burlington NC
    Age
    55
    Posts
    403

    Re: 2014 Yamaha superjet spark plug is melted, but runs well. Please Help! THX

    That's a real super superjet to do that.

    Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G890A using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 