|
|
-
96 Montecarlo 770 no spark
I've finally decided to start a new thread. I've been working on my 96 monte carlo 770 for quite some time and I'm finally in a good place with it except for one major problem. I've got no spark.
It's been running great for a while. Usually starts instantly but lately the spark has become increasingly more unreliable. Now I've got basically no spark and I can't figure out what to do.
I've checked resistances on the lead side of the ignition coil. It looked good. I check the spark plug caps they were bad and I've replaced them. I briefly had great spark just after replacing the caps but after a week of no use the spark situation is now worse than ever. I checked the resistances on the magneto stator and all are in spec. I checked the stop part of the stop start switch and it's in spec. I checked engine resistance to the negative terminal on the battery and it's good. I checked battery voltage all good. When engine turns it does so with vigor. I'm not sure what to check next.
Thanks a lot for the help.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules