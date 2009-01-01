Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Montecarlo 770 no spark #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location United States Age 31 Posts 68 96 Montecarlo 770 no spark I've finally decided to start a new thread. I've been working on my 96 monte carlo 770 for quite some time and I'm finally in a good place with it except for one major problem. I've got no spark.



It's been running great for a while. Usually starts instantly but lately the spark has become increasingly more unreliable. Now I've got basically no spark and I can't figure out what to do.



I've checked resistances on the lead side of the ignition coil. It looked good. I check the spark plug caps they were bad and I've replaced them. I briefly had great spark just after replacing the caps but after a week of no use the spark situation is now worse than ever. I checked the resistances on the magneto stator and all are in spec. I checked the stop part of the stop start switch and it's in spec. I checked engine resistance to the negative terminal on the battery and it's good. I checked battery voltage all good. When engine turns it does so with vigor. I'm not sure what to check next.



