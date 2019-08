Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What ratio to premix? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location TN Posts 23 What ratio to premix? Fresh rebuild, going to do break in tomorrow. What ratio should i premix at? I have a full blockoff plate, pump removal, limes plugged correct bypass setup.



Also, Iím only going to have the ski out 4 times before winter, so considering the info in this thread:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=290927



At/during/after engine break in. I run 36:1 or a 40:1 pre-mix ratio in my Ď96 Sea Doo GSX for 21 years now using BRP XP-S, Klotz Techniplate, Klotz Super Techniplate & Maxima Marine Pro with no issues. When I tore down my motor and rebuilt it several times over the years. I inspected the RAVES and they were dirty. No issues with overheated bearings or any failures whatsoever though. I have yet to try Quick Silver in my ski to see if it likes it. But I anticipate the same results.

