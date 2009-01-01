Join us August tenth and eleventh for the season finale of the Hot Products Best of the West series finally. Presented by West Coast Watercraft CLub from the newest outdoor resort destination Launch Pointe located in the Dream Extreme city Lake Elsinore California. Come hang out for the races and afterwards grab your watercraft and hang with the Rec riding Guru himself Lewis and the Dare Innovative TV show for a ride around the lake.
For racing registration visit: https://rpmracingent.com/closed-course
For IJSBA racing insurance: https://www.ijsba.com/join-ijsba/
For WCWCC club membership: https://www.wcwcc.com/join-2/
ADVENTURE AWAITS!