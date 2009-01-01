 2003 Sea doo GTI dies
    2003 Sea doo GTI dies

    Have a 2002 GTX-DI Sea-Doo with a stalling problem as follows: Starts right up and runs great for awhile-15,30,45 mins, it varies. Then, all of a sudden it looses power and acts like you have a bad sparkplug, i.e. like its only running on one cylinder, and then it dies. If you start it right up it will start but almost immediately(2-3-4 seconds) it will stall. But, if you let it sit for awhile, say 2 or 3 mins, it will start right up and run OK for maybe 5 minutes or so and will then loose power again and die. However, if you let it stand for 15-20 minutes, or longer, it will then start right up and then run real well for maybe another 30-45 mins B4 loosing power. I've changed plugs so I know plugs aren't the problem. Seems like it's something electronic and/or heat related but I don't want to start guessingto
    Re: 2003 Sea doo GTI dies

    Are you talking about a 2003 GTI or a 2002 GTX DI ??

    You need to pick one or the other cant be both.
    Re: 2003 Sea doo GTI dies

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Are you talking about a 2003 GTI or a 2002 GTX DI ??

    You need to pick one or the other cant be both.
    I'm sorry 2003 GTI
    Re: 2003 Sea doo GTI dies

    Why are starting another thread ??
