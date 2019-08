Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 05 gti le rfi dies above half throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Ohio Age 43 Posts 4 05 gti le rfi dies above half throttle Just bought a 2005 gti le rfi that recently had a top end rebuild. Has about 130 compression. Runs good up to about half throttle then immediately dies if you go past that. Any ideas? Fuel pump? Thanks!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 26,571 Re: 05 gti le rfi dies above half throttle I would start by checking(replacing ) the fuel filters and pump, if you can get it to die on the trailer backed in the water try running it and when it starts dying out spray carb cleaner into the intake, if it picks up and goes you know for certain that it is a fuel issue, any cheap carb cleaner will do fine for this. Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 06:07 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

