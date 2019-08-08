Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Prop/Pump Help from the Gurus - 89 SP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Belton, TX Posts 47 Prop/Pump Help from the Gurus - 89 SP Hello friends, another issue I need advice about on my (mostly) stock 89 SP.



I went to install a ride plate extension today and figured it would be a good time to drop in the anti-rattle cone. Unfortunately (see pic) I think I had a bunch of water in my pump bearings.



So I took off the pump and when I tried to take out the impeller it broke off the end of the shaft.



Looking at the pump (see pics) it looks like the seal failed and the whole innards need to be replaced. Yes?



Turns out, it doesnt have a stock impeller (see pic)  I THINK its part number 271000182 (last 3 numbers are obscured) which would make that at 15/20.5 SS prop off a 657 motor. It definitely looks like a variable pitch prop to me.



So, I need advice:



1. Rebuild pump? (Pretty sure thats a yes)

2. Keep this prop because its a good one for the boat (have to drill out the broken shaft and replace the impeller shaft) or buy a new prop because its pitched wrong for my boat?

3. Ive been thinking about upgrading to a purple pipe or something similar instead of the joke of a stock pipe... if Im changing out the prop, should I change out the pipe?



In summary, what would you do?



Best,



Derek









