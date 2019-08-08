Hello friends, another issue I need advice about on my (mostly) stock 89 SP.
I went to install a ride plate extension today and figured it would be a good time to drop in the anti-rattle cone. Unfortunately (see pic) I think I had a bunch of water in my pump bearings.
So I took off the pump and when I tried to take out the impeller it broke off the end of the shaft.
Looking at the pump (see pics) it looks like the seal failed and the whole innards need to be replaced. Yes?
Turns out, it doesnt have a stock impeller (see pic) I THINK its part number 271000182 (last 3 numbers are obscured) which would make that at 15/20.5 SS prop off a 657 motor. It definitely looks like a variable pitch prop to me.
So, I need advice:
1. Rebuild pump? (Pretty sure thats a yes)
2. Keep this prop because its a good one for the boat (have to drill out the broken shaft and replace the impeller shaft) or buy a new prop because its pitched wrong for my boat?
3. Ive been thinking about upgrading to a purple pipe or something similar instead of the joke of a stock pipe... if Im changing out the prop, should I change out the pipe?
In summary, what would you do?
Best,
Derek
