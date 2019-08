Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 750 sx demo ski #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2008 Location Tampa, FL Posts 3,504 750 sx demo ski OK what about 750SX demo ski From dealership Would you pay $2500 for it question Attached Images Screenshot_20190808-120739_Messages.jpg (492.0 KB, 8 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2011 Location Michigan Posts 13 Re: 750 sx demo ski yes #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location vancouver, wa Age 36 Posts 434 Re: 750 sx demo ski absolutely. 1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

yes

absolutely.

1994 kawasaki ss/xi R&D top loader, Ocean Pro ride plate, ss 9/17

1995 kawasaki 750 zxi stock at the moment. (wife's rig)

nope

Changes aren't permanent, but change is.

