Results 1 to 10 of 10

Thread: Hey guys Question

#1
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home

Join Date
Mar 2008
Location
Tampa, FL
Posts
3,504

Hey guys Question

Would you pay 2500 for a new jet ski in a crate 1994 ss

#2
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home

Join Date
Mar 2008
Location
Tampa, FL
Posts
3,504

Re: Hey guys Question

Here's a picture of it

#3
PWCToday Regular

Join Date
Jul 2016
Location
Brentwood ca
Posts
72

Re: Hey guys Question

Yes

#4
PWCToday Regular

Join Date
Aug 2010
Location
delavan, wi
Age
33
Posts
146

Re: Hey guys Question

Not if you're going to run it in salt water.

#5
PWCToday Newbie

Join Date
Jun 2019
Location
Utah
Posts
2

Re: Hey guys Question

No way. An sx or sxi yeah. But not an ss

#6
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home

Join Date
Mar 2008
Location
Tampa, FL
Posts
3,504

Re: Hey guys Question

This is a demo ski

#7
PWCToday Newbie

Join Date
Sep 2011
Location
Michigan
Posts
13

Re: Hey guys Question

How does something like that even happen.

Was this at the dealer, what was their explanation?

#8
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home

Join Date
Mar 2008
Location
Tampa, FL
Posts
3,504

Re: Hey guys Question

How does something like that even happen.

#9
PWCToday Guru

Join Date
Apr 2011
Location
vancouver, wa
Age
36
Posts
434

Re: Hey guys Question

brand new ss with 0 hours on it? yes. yes i would. that's a killer find.

#10
PWCToday Newbie

Join Date
Jun 2019
Location
Utah
Posts
2

Re: Hey guys Question

So this is an sx? Not a couch ss?

