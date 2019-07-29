Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wiseco 813M08150 Piston Kits #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 33 Posts 146 Wiseco 813M08150 Piston Kits I have two brand new 813m08150 Wiseco piston kits for sale. Includes two pistons, rings, wrist pin, clips. These are for the older 750s with the smaller wrist pins, also for 1.5mm overbore.



I ordered the wrong ones, I needed 809m08150. $100 individually or $200 for both. One of them has the wrist pin clip installed, I didn't realize I screwed up until I went to put one of the pistons in.



My mistake is your gain, that's a lot cheaper than retail. These were purchased from a legitimate Wiseco dealer. still has original box and everything.



Shipping included to lower 48, if you don't want to pay via gift you must pay paypal fees.



IMG_20190729_134713.jpgIMG_20190729_134728.jpgIMG_20190729_134740.jpg



