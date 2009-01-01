|
|
-
OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup
I'm looking for an OEM dual 38 SBN carb setup that i can bolt onto my stock 2015 superjet and get it running reliably. I don't mind if I need to put new internals in, but I want a set that is not from saltwater use, and that everything is operational.
Thanks!
-
Top Dog
Re: OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup
Got a set from a freshwater 62t , complete
-
Re: OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup
tell me more! how old are they, what do they need if anything before bolting on and riding? Do you know how they are jetted? Any pictures?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules