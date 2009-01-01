Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Chattanooga Age 33 Posts 88 OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup I'm looking for an OEM dual 38 SBN carb setup that i can bolt onto my stock 2015 superjet and get it running reliably. I don't mind if I need to put new internals in, but I want a set that is not from saltwater use, and that everything is operational.



Got a set from a freshwater 62t , complete #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location Chattanooga Age 33 Posts 88 Re: OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup tell me more! how old are they, what do they need if anything before bolting on and riding? Do you know how they are jetted? Any pictures?

