 OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup
    OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup

    I'm looking for an OEM dual 38 SBN carb setup that i can bolt onto my stock 2015 superjet and get it running reliably. I don't mind if I need to put new internals in, but I want a set that is not from saltwater use, and that everything is operational.

    Thanks!
    Re: OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup

    Got a set from a freshwater 62t , complete
    Re: OEM Yamaha Superjet dual 38mm carb setup

    tell me more! how old are they, what do they need if anything before bolting on and riding? Do you know how they are jetted? Any pictures?
