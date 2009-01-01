Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: `95 Waveraider 1100 Modified SoCal #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2006 Location Arcadia, Sunny Calli Posts 95 `95 Waveraider 1100 Modified SoCal $2500 Immaculate condition `95 Yamaha Wave raider 1100. I bought it new and have babied it ever since as I am a mechanic, always garaged and has it`s own genuine Custom Raider cover. It has recreational mods for ultra reliability and is a drag race Monster that runs hard on 93 octane premix. Mods include recreational cylinder and crankcase porting by a Yamaha dealer, R&D cylinder head 150 psi, Reed spacer, Riva performance CDI with adjustable rev limiter, RAD light weight flywheel, tiny tach, modified 38mm carbs, chokes removed added primer, K&N air filters. Pro-tec intake grate, Pro-tec ride plate, Beach House Express adjustable sponsons, Yamaha front splash guard, Solas impeller, pump smoothed of all blemishes. The top side white fibreglass is immaculate, the hull has normal scratches but no gouges because it was never beached always anchored and left floating. All the plastic is perfect and not faded, the seat is perfect with no rips. 110 hours on the motor, meticulously maintained, New performance battery, and a roll around stand is included. Never in salt water, T itle in hand 2019 tags. I also have an immaculate `92 Seadoo XP and a double Zeimen trailer for his and her skis, we can negotiate a package deal for all three. I had to repost this as the system wouldn`t allow me to add more pictures, so disregard my post below and moderator, you can remove that one.







Attached Images Raider2.jpg (125.9 KB, 0 views)

Raider2.jpg (125.9 KB, 0 views) Raider1.jpg (115.5 KB, 0 views)

Raider1.jpg (115.5 KB, 0 views) Raider3.jpg (135.8 KB, 0 views)

Raider3.jpg (135.8 KB, 0 views) Raider4.jpg (134.0 KB, 0 views)

Raider4.jpg (134.0 KB, 0 views) Raider5.jpg (147.7 KB, 0 views)

Raider5.jpg (147.7 KB, 0 views) Raider6.jpg (114.8 KB, 0 views)

Raider6.jpg (114.8 KB, 0 views) Raider7.jpg (108.4 KB, 0 views)

Raider7.jpg (108.4 KB, 0 views) Raider8.jpg (83.4 KB, 0 views)

Raider8.jpg (83.4 KB, 0 views) Raider9.jpg (84.1 KB, 0 views)

Raider9.jpg (84.1 KB, 0 views) Raider10.jpg (105.8 KB, 0 views)

Stroked `92 Seadoo XP

Hardcore Raider Forum



My Pics Modded `95 RaiderStroked `92 Seadoo XPHardcore Raider Forum http://http://greenhulk.net/forums/f...103&order=desc My Pics http://s74.photobucket.com/albums/i259/CatRunner/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules