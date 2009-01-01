Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Js 550 backfiring when revved up #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Michigan Age 18 Posts 1 Js 550 backfiring when revved up Hi, this is my first time posting to a forum, but Im really in a bind here and Im an extremely avid jet skiier. The other day I picked up a 1989 js 550. Guy said it needed a starter. But when I tried to start it I could hear the bendix engage but it wasnt catching the flywheel. So after some wrenching, I got the flywheel cover off and found the nut that holds the flywheel to the crank was loose. I bought a new nut and put the flywheel back on right and locked it in(previous owner didnt have the locking clip on right). Tonight I got it back together and started it and the problem I found is that it back fires and bogs when I rev it up. It will almost cycle once with a good rev up, and then you let off and hit it again and it just bogs and backfires. It will not idle worth a crap either. The woodruf key is still on and looks fine. If the flywheel was bouncing around in the cover, could it have knocked the stator off a few degrees, causing my timing to be messed up? Or do I have bigger issues? Thanks a lot! #2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,966 Re: Js 550 backfiring when revved up remove flywheel and check woodruff key slots in both crank and flywheel.check flywheel hub for cracking or rivets being loose.

line up mark on stator with case split mark.

thorough visual check.

