My 650SX engine is not getting any water through to the head pipe or waterbox. It runs through great when itís hooked up to the garden hose but is completely starved of cooling water when on the lake. does anyone have any ideas as to what could be the issue.

Mint 1993 Yamaha WaveRunnerIII

I imagine that your garden hose is connected to a fitting near the top of the engine? That would mean the water is coming in a different location compared to when running on the lake. Water normally enters through a fitting in the jet pump area -- it faces into the water that flows out of the pump so it obtains some pressure from that.

Disconnect the inlet hose from the top of the engine and blow compressed air into that hose and see if air comes out of that fitting by the pump. It is quite common for bugs to make their home inside some of these hoses.



Disconnect the inlet hose from the top of the engine and blow compressed air into that hose and see if air comes out of that fitting by the pump. It is quite common for bugs to make their home inside some of these hoses.



1984 JS440 -- 1989 650sx -- 1991 X2 -- 1992 750sx -- 1995 900zxi (qty 2) -- 1995 X2



Possibly a bad head gasket.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

