Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilt jet pump lasts an hour #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2011 Location Spokane, WA Posts 33 Rebuilt jet pump lasts an hour Hi Gang,

A friend recently picked up a nice '96 GTX. It has no thrust and bad jet noises so he had me take a look. I pulled the pump and it was a mess. The needle bearings were destroyed. The thrust bearing was MIA. The anti-rattle snubber was worn to nothing. The impeller shaft had major wobble and chewed up the wear ring bad.



I cleaned up the mess... removed the bearing remnants... and the stator housing looked otherwise in okay shape to me. (I've never rebuilt an SD pump... but have done many Polaris pumps... which are fairly similar... minus the thrust bearing/washer thing). I bought a Jet Ski Plus rebuild kit with new impeller shaft, seals, bearings and wear ring... along with a new anti-rattle cone assembly. I rebuild the pump per service manual and tips found online. No issues. The slight axial play (front/back) after the impeller was torqued down did give me pause (don't have that on Polaris pumps), but read that it was necessary and proper for the pump. Okay... pump went back in with new o-rings and neoprene seal.



I gave the ski a ~20min shakedown... and all seemed proper... for a 787 carbed GTX. My friend took it out a week later and 30 minutes into his ride the pump was making bad squealing noises. Back to me it came. I took it out and as soon as I went to get on plane... I heard it and confirmed a squealing noise from the jet pump area. Quickly idled back and put it on the trailer.



Back in the shop and pull the pump. It's trashed again. Rear bearing has lost 1/2 the needles. Rear thrust bearing is disintegrated and the washer and impeller shaft head are cupped upwards (??). The front bearing held and was the one squealing. The housing was full of oily water. The anti-rattle snubber was worn thru. Another mess.



Of note:

- impeller was still torqued tight

- driveshaft splines are fine

- driveshaft rubber end bumpers are both present

- engine is non-moving in its mounts and runs great

- pump base and nozzle sections were properly tight (nothing loose)



So my question is... what might I have done wrong? And does the rear of the stator housing supposed to cup inward (concave) like that?



Thanks!

IMG_8761.JPGIMG_8762.JPGIMG_8764.JPG

