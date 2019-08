Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Modified SXR Waterbox #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2003 Location Detroit Age 32 Posts 3,092 Modified SXR Waterbox Going through my garage and found an SXR water box I do not need. The second baffle/furthest to the exit has been removed. Works perfect for 800 and 1100 SXRs. $225 shipped OBO. PM with phone number for pictures until they are posted here. Thank you



