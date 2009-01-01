|
Advice on turfing the sides of the tray on my 650sx
Hi I've been seeing some really nice work that some of you guys have done turfing the side of a 650 tray & I was just wondering how you were getting the cuts so nice, clean, & straight? Is there a way to make a template before I go chopping up my B stock? Ive done a pre-cut bottom tray pad before but this seems a little more complicated.
