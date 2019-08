Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 squirrel cage linkage/mechanism #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 39 Posts 404 X2 squirrel cage linkage/mechanism I need an x2 squirrel cage, bushings, and those little threaded connector ball thingy’s. I know Rhaas makes a billet one for $120, but hoping to get this thing back together on the cheap.





Let me know what you have and how much shipped to Concord CA (zip 94521)



Thanks! '93 701 X2

'88 750 X2

‘98 sxi pro

‘01 1100 zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules