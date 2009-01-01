Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking at 2011 RXP 215 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2007 Location NC Age 39 Posts 19 Looking at 2011 RXP 215 I'm looking at buying a 2011 RXP 215. It hasn't run in over a year and the battery is dead so the seller can't provide hours or any other information. He inherited the ski over the winter and has never got around to using it. My plan is to head over with a new battery and get hours information and check it all out.



1. What are some of things I should be looking for on this make/model/year?

2. If it has less than 100 hours on it then - change oil, spark plugs and drain gas (and add fresh gas) and it's ready to go?

3. Any visual queues I should look out for when doing the initial inspection?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules