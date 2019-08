Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What did I do wrong? 1992 550sx carb rebuild. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Utah Posts 41 What did I do wrong? 1992 550sx carb rebuild. Just finished rebuilding the carb on my 1992 550sx. It has always

Been pretty bulletproof and reliable. I decided to rebuild the carb this

Season but probably should have just let it be. I used a Winderosa rebuild

Kit for the CDK II. Performance wise it still does great but I lost any

Any ability idle and adjust the throttle position screw does help but it

Still dies if I'm not giving it a fair bit of throttle. Any help would be

