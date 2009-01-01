|
|
-
Early 90s waverunner hull differences
Besides obvious motor differences, what is different between 3 vs pro for example. How do they handle, weight ECT? Not really interested in owning the early 500 or lx hulls because of pump limitations but, would be open to information on them also.
-
Forum Rules