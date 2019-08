Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: On there Tight Cap'n #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2009 Location Reno,Nv. Posts 915 On there Tight Cap'n Stx12f Flywheel removal after 2yrs when had catastrophic pump failure and lockup

Kinda surprised I got Coupler and OutputShaft off , but those are coarse thread and mostly aluminum

Now the Stainless Flywheel with I figure Tons haha of tightening torque applied when pump broke up.

It was being ridden and guy said he just about went over the bars

Going out for new bolts and will try to re-heat again to 212 or over and try pull again

Frustrating when pass attempt 6, 7 , 8 '88 550-ride plate,intake grate,intake manfold,carb '96 GTX-1mm overbore,F/a's,intake grate,port timed for mid and top end '95 FX 1- usually take this motor to 753cc with exhaust porting and reeds Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules