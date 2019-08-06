Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 62T for sale #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2014 Location Louisiana Posts 168 701 62T for sale 701 62T



Just replaced rings, painted an aluminum color and black.



Only time it has on the new rings are from it being turned over for compression check.



I have the protec head, stator, flywheel and starter on it now and can include all of that if wanted or take off if not.



Also, i have an aftermarket intake with nice reeds if wanted. See pictures.



I will include the top end gasket kit to whoever buys it.



Text 985-640-5739 with any questions.



Asking $800, thanks.





































