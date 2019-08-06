701 62T
Just replaced rings, painted an aluminum color and black.
Only time it has on the new rings are from it being turned over for compression check.
I have the protec head, stator, flywheel and starter on it now and can include all of that if wanted or take off if not.
Also, i have an aftermarket intake with nice reeds if wanted. See pictures.
I will include the top end gasket kit to whoever buys it.
Text 985-640-5739 with any questions.
Asking $800, thanks.
