On my 99 XPL should I see any voltage pull between + battery cable and + battery post ? Or does this appear to be a problem ? Thanks for any good help . Rick #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 86 Re: Battery Voltage Draw OK , there is no current draw so there is no issue with the SeaDoo XPL . Sorry for the waist of anyone's time . End of post . Rick #3 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 530 Re: Battery Voltage Draw If disconnect either cable from the battery, if you get a voltage reading between that cable end and the terminal it was connected to, then you do have current flow when the cable is connected. It may be a small current, perhaps too small for your meter to measure,, but if there was no path for current to flow, you would not see voltage doing that test. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location Missouri Posts 86 Re: Battery Voltage Draw Thanks hemmjo , I may not have explained well enough in my posts . Voltage lets me know the circuit is being made . Current in amps , milliamps or less including micro amps told me what I needed to know about how much current is being drawn from the battery while not in use . As a result there is 0 milliamps and 0 micro amps . Thanks so much for your reply . Rick Last edited by jetRick; Today at 02:05 PM . Reason: more info

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

