Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sx exhaust and manifold needed 1993 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Florida Posts 11 750 sx exhaust and manifold needed 1993 Have 1993 750 from a sit down going into a stand up. Need exhaust manifold, pipe and bolts if possible. Would like a cheap stock set up if possible but have been hard to find..would take other used pipes and manifolds but cant afford a 500$ pipe right now Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules