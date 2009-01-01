|
mikuni sbn question
Here is a question...
When rebuilding the fuel pump side of the carb, the two little rubbers that keep the check valves in. is their only purpose to hold the check valves in? what would happen if they had a hole in them? I am just wondering...Like if while using something to press them in went through them....
Re: mikuni sbn question
If the Rubber Grommets are pierced, then the Check Valves wouldn't check flow, would they?
So damaged Grommets, no bueno.
Try using the dental floss method and try pulling them thru instead. Lubricate the Grommets and the Holes prior to installation.
