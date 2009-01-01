Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: mikuni sbn question #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 49 Posts 596 mikuni sbn question Here is a question...

When rebuilding the fuel pump side of the carb, the two little rubbers that keep the check valves in. is their only purpose to hold the check valves in? what would happen if they had a hole in them? I am just wondering...Like if while using something to press them in went through them.... If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,129 Re: mikuni sbn question If the Rubber Grommets are pierced, then the Check Valves wouldn't check flow, would they?



So damaged Grommets, no bueno.



