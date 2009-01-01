 mikuni sbn question
  Today, 09:14 AM
    needforspeed
    needforspeed is offline
    I dream skis needforspeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Age
    49
    Posts
    596

    mikuni sbn question

    Here is a question...
    When rebuilding the fuel pump side of the carb, the two little rubbers that keep the check valves in. is their only purpose to hold the check valves in? what would happen if they had a hole in them? I am just wondering...Like if while using something to press them in went through them....
    If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!!
  Today, 10:26 AM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Resident Guru JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,129

    Re: mikuni sbn question

    If the Rubber Grommets are pierced, then the Check Valves wouldn't check flow, would they?

    So damaged Grommets, no bueno.

    Try using the dental floss method and try pulling them thru instead. Lubricate the Grommets and the Holes prior to installation.
