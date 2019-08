Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave venture riding bow heavy #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Hayward, CA Age 26 Posts 1 Wave venture riding bow heavy Does anyone know if wave ventures ride bow heavy ? I just bought a 95 wave venture 700 and it seems to ride way low in the front. Looked at other wave ventures riding at the lake and none of them seamed to ride nose down like mine. Also couldn’t get it to go over 28mph. Would that have anything to do with it?



