Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 900 stx re-fire issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location New York Age 43 Posts 1 1997 900 stx re-fire issue I have a 1997 kawasaki stx 900.. I have rebuilt entire motor and drivetrain in the machine including new fuel lines, fuel filter and carbs rebuilt.. fires nicely out of water.. I drop it into the water and it does fire first time and runs.. only gets up to 45mph opened up.. now the previous owner removed the oil injector and scrapped it so I have premixed the gas at 40:1 ratio for break-in.. it seems to lag at low end taking off and seems to not open completely on top end.. now the carbs are cdk-II carbs with the mid range injectors in the carbs they have high and low screws.. now when I shut the ski off and go to re-fire in the water it doesn't fire.. after a while it hits a cylinder and starts to sputter then starts up but it takes alot of cranking to do this killing the battery.. now it doesnt do this out of water.. only in the water.. theres no leaks anywhere with water.. so cant be getting into the cylinders.. could my settings be off on the carbs or is it mixed to rich and having trouble firing on restart? new to the triple cylinder model is for my wife as I have a 1998 kawi xi sport that I really enjoy.. can anyone help me? I believe my low screw settings are 1 1/4 turn out and high is 1 turn.. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules