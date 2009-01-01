I'm trying to figure out the problem with this ski. here are the things we have checked and all is to spec so far. compression is 160 on all 4 cyls. waste gate accuator is good , no codes show when scanned by a Honda dealer, valve clearance is good,fuel sample is good , checked timing, replaced spark plugs, fuel pump pressure is 45 psi , ??? I don't know where to look next. any help would be appreciated.