Honda f12x turbo backfires under acceleration I'm trying to figure out the problem with this ski. here are the things we have checked and all is to spec so far. compression is 160 on all 4 cyls. waste gate accuator is good , no codes show when scanned by a Honda dealer, valve clearance is good,fuel sample is good , checked timing, replaced spark plugs, fuel pump pressure is 45 psi , ??? I don't know where to look next. any help would be appreciated.

