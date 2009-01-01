 750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Yesterday, 08:47 PM #1
    Austin1goss
    Austin1goss is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Bristolville oh
    Age
    27
    Posts
    30

    750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe

    Has anyone made a head pipe that mated to a 750 sit down manifold. With the 4 bolt pattern. But was able to fit the 650 pipe on an x2 or a sx? I feel that that larger manifold could be an improvement over the three bolt hole manifold. Any thoughts?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:41 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    55
    Posts
    29,771

    Re: 750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe

    Much easier to bore the 650 manifold than try to adapt a 750...
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. PiranahIndustries

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 