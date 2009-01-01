|
|
-
750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe
Has anyone made a head pipe that mated to a 750 sit down manifold. With the 4 bolt pattern. But was able to fit the 650 pipe on an x2 or a sx? I feel that that larger manifold could be an improvement over the three bolt hole manifold. Any thoughts?
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe
Much easier to bore the 650 manifold than try to adapt a 750...
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- PiranahIndustries
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules