Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 30 750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe Has anyone made a head pipe that mated to a 750 sit down manifold. With the 4 bolt pattern. But was able to fit the 650 pipe on an x2 or a sx? I feel that that larger manifold could be an improvement over the three bolt hole manifold. Any thoughts? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,771 Re: 750 sit down manifold on a 650 pipe Much easier to bore the 650 manifold than try to adapt a 750... Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PiranahIndustries Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules