Just picked up my first X2. Has intake / SBN44, westcoast manifold, coffman exhaust, and some waterbox. Runs perfect, starts perfect. But its lacking. I feel a vibration from pump. When i removed, pump bearings deff shot. It has a skat trak 55 on it now.

Im looking for suggestions on where to get a new wear ring, and a 13/18 big hub swirl cut impeller for it. Pump bearing rebuild kit is easy enough to get through SBT.

Any and all suggestions thank you!