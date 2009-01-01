Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need some help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Newyork Age 31 Posts 84 Need some help Just picked up my first X2. Has intake / SBN44, westcoast manifold, coffman exhaust, and some waterbox. Runs perfect, starts perfect. But its lacking. I feel a vibration from pump. When i removed, pump bearings deff shot. It has a skat trak 55 on it now.



Im looking for suggestions on where to get a new wear ring, and a 13/18 big hub swirl cut impeller for it. Pump bearing rebuild kit is easy enough to get through SBT.



