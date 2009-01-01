|
Advise on purchasing 2002 fx140 with 176 hours
A neighbor of mine is selling his 2002 Yamaha fx140 with 176 hours. There is an issue of water leaking but seems at only high speeds and not while at idle. Upon inspecting it looks like there is a crack on the rubber exhaust joint gasket. It seems like a simple repair but very hard to access. Has anyone had experience replacing this? Would you have to remove the motor to do this? Any idea what a shop would charge for a repair like this? Any advise is appreciated.
