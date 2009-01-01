 X2 hood - sanded and modified
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 05:25 PM #1
    mkulczyckyj
    mkulczyckyj is offline
    Frequent Poster mkulczyckyj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    Hershey/Hummelstown, PA
    Age
    36
    Posts
    289

    X2 hood - sanded and modified

    Kawasaki X2 hood from 87. Does not include hardware. Was going to be used for a project ski. I sanded it down and started filling in the holes with fiberglass. I started modifying the hood to remove air intake and water separator holes. Still includes the foam. Solid with no cracks.

    $150 plus shipping ($50). Pickup available in Harrisburg PA. PayPal or Cash.

    997ABD94-F7E7-4F2A-A55E-46DFF0C5C334.jpeg8431DA0C-7712-4FAD-9E3B-1E89A9151B5E.jpegF840CD2A-11B5-4F0B-BA3A-8F3F4E43F93D.jpeg8F2A279C-A799-452E-9779-996DE0F7E09F.jpeg
    Last edited by mkulczyckyj; Today at 05:26 PM.
    - mkulczyckyj
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 