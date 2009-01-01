Kawasaki X2 hood from 87. Does not include hardware. Was going to be used for a project ski. I sanded it down and started filling in the holes with fiberglass. I started modifying the hood to remove air intake and water separator holes. Still includes the foam. Solid with no cracks.
$150 plus shipping ($50). Pickup available in Harrisburg PA. PayPal or Cash.
