93 750 ss motor into 750 sx exhaust manifold questions
Is the 1993 750 SX exhaust manifold the same as the SS for that year?
THank you!
Re: 93 750 ss motor into 750 sx exhaust manifold questions
They are different. The SX has a extra mounting hole on the top surface, where as the SS has the extra mounting hole on the side surface, similar to a 650.
