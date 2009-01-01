 93 750 ss motor into 750 sx exhaust manifold questions
  1. Today, 03:25 PM #1
    wworrell
    Join Date
    Mar 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    10

    93 750 ss motor into 750 sx exhaust manifold questions

    Is the 1993 750 SX exhaust manifold the same as the SS for that year?

    THank you!
  2. Today, 04:01 PM #2
    bandit88
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2,044

    Re: 93 750 ss motor into 750 sx exhaust manifold questions

    They are different. The SX has a extra mounting hole on the top surface, where as the SS has the extra mounting hole on the side surface, similar to a 650.
