Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Headrest/Crash pad/Bar Covers 93 XP #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location INDIANA Posts 1 Headrest/Crash pad/Bar Covers 93 XP I had a fear this would happen. I had to break down and replace the throttle cable on my 93 XP. Unfortunately the nasty cover disintegrated when I took it off. The styrofoam is in good shape but the outer cover is shot. I can only seem to find the zip over covers that go over the full OEM setup. Aside from hunting down a parts ski, anyone have any ideas on where to find a replacement or another option? And what is that thing really called?



