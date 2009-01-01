|
Headrest/Crash pad/Bar Covers 93 XP
I had a fear this would happen. I had to break down and replace the throttle cable on my 93 XP. Unfortunately the nasty cover disintegrated when I took it off. The styrofoam is in good shape but the outer cover is shot. I can only seem to find the zip over covers that go over the full OEM setup. Aside from hunting down a parts ski, anyone have any ideas on where to find a replacement or another option? And what is that thing really called?
Thanks!
