 Wave Venture 1100 only 40mph max?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:02 PM #1
    secarter6
    secarter6 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Location
    IL
    Posts
    1

    Wave Venture 1100 only 40mph max?

    My '96 Wave Venture 1100 starts and idles perfectly, but is sluggish out of the hole and will only top out at about 40mph, but usually more around 38mph at WOT. The carbs are fresh and properly adjusted, fresh gas, new fuel filter and new NGK spark plugs. Any idea what cold be causing this issue?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:55 PM #2
    JSNate
    JSNate is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JSNate's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    55
    Posts
    4,143

    Re: Wave Venture 1100 only 40mph max?

    Make certain the throttle cable is properly adjusted and is opening the carb butterflies fully when held open.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 