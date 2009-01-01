Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wave Venture 1100 only 40mph max? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location IL Posts 1 Wave Venture 1100 only 40mph max? My '96 Wave Venture 1100 starts and idles perfectly, but is sluggish out of the hole and will only top out at about 40mph, but usually more around 38mph at WOT. The carbs are fresh and properly adjusted, fresh gas, new fuel filter and new NGK spark plugs. Any idea what cold be causing this issue? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 55 Posts 4,143 Re: Wave Venture 1100 only 40mph max? Make certain the throttle cable is properly adjusted and is opening the carb butterflies fully when held open. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

