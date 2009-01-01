Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 GTI Rattle Noise and some other questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Florida Posts 3 1996 GTI Rattle Noise and some other questions So I got a 1996 GTI Type 717 and besides putting some fuel and oil in it, it seems to be running. After an issue with a stripped bolt on the clam going from tune pipe to cone its running. With this being my first PWC I am not sure what else I can look at or do to make sure I am not causing more issue if there are any. I do think the carbs need to be cleaned since there is some bog when going from idle to giving throttle but once you are past that it runs great. The multi-gauge and speedometer don't work. The multi gauge just has a red light on showing I am low on fuel with a full tank and no RPM reading on the LCD when the key is put on all 4 Red lights come on but the fuel one stays on. The Speedo just isnt doing anything guessing its bad or the gauge is the problem. So, I am guessing its bad and am not sure how to test all the functions on it to make sure I do get warnings if any happen like low oil. I just got a new oil sensor grommet since it seems to be pretty sloppy and oil does splash out around it. Also, I can't figure out how to get the gauges out of these beast. Any advice and some things to look at would be greatly appreciated. Sorry for the rambling.



Also, I am not sure if the fuel knob is working correctly either. I was going to take it off and clean the On and RES portions but I can't get the screw out and don't want to break it if I have not already. With the knob, which side do I look at as for as indication? The larger side or the smaller side, if that makes sense? I don't want to run on RES all the time.



Thanks in advance,

Sorry, the rattle noise started Saturday morning. I noticed it when my brother was coming up to the boat and when you let off the throttle there was a rattle and when you first start it up. I took the seat off and looked but nothing looks obvious. I am thinking may be a motor mount? After you starts it goes away and if you rev the motor it little its not making the noise. Just seems to be when when it goes to idle and first start it.

