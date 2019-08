Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Long Exhaust Hose Replacement #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2011 Location Chicago Posts 154 Long Exhaust Hose Replacement The long exhaust hose on my 1993 B1 is soft at the 90 coming out of the waterbox going to the exit. Is there somewhere i can get this hose, or should i just get an aluminum 90 piece. What size would i need for that 2.25"? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules