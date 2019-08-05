|
|
WTB speedometer / gauge assy. for 93 vxr pro
Im looking to replace my speedo gauge assy on my vxr pro. Does anybody have a good one or know where I can get one? I know its a long shot but I thought I would try on here. Thanks
PWCToday Guru
I have one
I don’t know if you got my replies on PM could you send a picture of it and your PayPal info please
Thanks
PWCToday Guru
Sales@jetskirx.com
PWCToday Guru
