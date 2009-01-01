 WTB mid pipe for factory chamber.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:41 AM #1
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    587

    WTB mid pipe for factory chamber.

    WTB mid pipe for factory pipe for a kawi. Can also use a yami mid pipe as well. Whats out there for sale?





    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:47 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    36
    Posts
    3,301

    Re: WTB mid pipe for factory chamber.

    ive got a 650sj chamber id sell for 250 shipped. actually fits in a kawi too
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:13 PM #3
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    587

    Re: WTB mid pipe for factory chamber.

    Pics


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:15 PM #4
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is online now
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    39
    Posts
    587

    Re: WTB mid pipe for factory chamber.

    Interested


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 