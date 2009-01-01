Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB mid pipe for factory chamber. #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 587 WTB mid pipe for factory chamber. WTB mid pipe for factory pipe for a kawi. Can also use a yami mid pipe as well. Whats out there for sale?











Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 36 Posts 3,301 Re: WTB mid pipe for factory chamber. ive got a 650sj chamber id sell for 250 shipped. actually fits in a kawi too



build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343

build thread part 2:

build thread part 3: 91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turnbuild thread part 1:build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872 build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154 #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 587 Re: WTB mid pipe for factory chamber. Pics





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 39 Posts 587 Re: WTB mid pipe for factory chamber. Interested





