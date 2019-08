Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: I need a top end for my old 640 TS #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,144 I need a top end for my old 640 TS Its an old boat so I don't want to spend much money. I have lots of shark parts to trade including a lot of new props I bought from a dealer Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) hemmjo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules