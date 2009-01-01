Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: My New 2019 JS550! #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Las Vegas Posts 1,251 My New 2019 JS550! This is my NEW 2019 JS550! Yeah! Not quite what you expected.



I've had this idea rolling around in my head for many years. I had a slack day in the shop so I started trying a couple of different approaches and settled on this one. Some scrap Poplar, a few rivets, and some time with saws and sanders left me with this!



If you want your own, I've included a template for the ski. I printed my template on legal size paper (8.5 x 11). You can size as desired!



Note: It's been several years since I posted here. 'Hey!' to any old friends that may be lurking about! FOG





DSCN4234.JPG DSCN4226.JPG DSCN4227.JPG DSCN4228.JPG DSCN4230.JPG



DSCN4231.JPG DSCN4232.JPG DSCN4229.JPG js550_template_sml.jpg



http://www.AlexOfHouseWorx.com I'll quit before I sit~~~ #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,769 Re: My New 2019 JS550! Hey Chris! I still have a beater 550 hull in the back yard for you if you are still thinking of the 550 quad It's all yours. Hope you and Kim are doing well! Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

